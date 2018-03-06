Beyond a Zero-Sum Game: Tech Innovation and China

watch time: 17 minutes

“Everyone loves to see a good fight”, observes a16z partner Connie Chan, so the world — and countless media covers across decades — often pit the us vs. them narrative of “China vs. the U.S.” as a zero-sum game: If one wins, the other loses. But in our connected world, this mindset is too simplistic not to mention backwards-looking, given how innovation there is playing out today…

Chan shares her thoughts on the topic in this finale talk — with a bonus surprise appearance by Alibaba chairman Jack Ma — originally delivered in November 2017 at Jumpstarter, a series of pitching competitions/events for supporting the startup scene in Hong Kong organized with the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund.