a16z Podcast: How to Live Longer and Better

Even without a mythical fountain of youth, scientific advances have already dramatically increased how long humans live. But those advances to date have also largely been due to lower mortality rates, less infectious disease, and better nutrition. So when will modern medicine increase not just our healthspan, but our lifespan — slowing down and possibly even reversing aging? What tools will it take? And what else, beyond the biology and technology involved, would change — in our healthcare system and society as a whole?

In this episode of the a16z Podcast — recorded at a16z’s November 2017 Summit — Kristen Fortney, CEO and cofounder of BioAge Labs; Jeff Kaditz, CEO and cofounder of Q.Bio; David Sinclair, Co-Director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging at Harvard Medical School; and Michael Snyder, Professor and Department Chair of Genetics at Stanford University in conversation with Hanne Tidnam, break down the science from the science fiction around the topics of longevity, health, and aging.

image credit: Garry Knight/ Flickr