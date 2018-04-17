a16z Podcast: Players and Paths for Healthcare Startups

The creation of each new biotechnology enables a tool, a therapy, or a diagnostic: a molecule, a protein, an app, a platform. And the process underneath isn’t just complex in the science and engineering of it, but in the go to market.

So who are the stakeholders in this process? In this podcast (which was originally recorded as a video), a16z bio fund general partners Jorge Conde and Vijay Pande give a quick hallway-conversation style overview on the stakeholders — as well as what the process is from inception to approval to market; how do go-to-market models differ; and what should founders know at the beginning of each path.