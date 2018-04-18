a16z Podcast: On Recent Consolidation in the Healthcare Industry

Many of the healthcare headlines lately have been about consolidation in the industry: Walmart and Humana; Aetna and CVS; Amazon, JP Morgan, and Berkshire Hathaway. But what does it all mean for patients, and startups — Will it decrease costs? What opportunities may arise as a result?

In this quick hallway-style conversation, originally recorded as a video, some of the partners on the a16z bio team (Jorge Conde and Vijay Pande in conversation with Jeffrey Low) discuss what’s going on as we see more and more vertical integration across the healthcare value chain.