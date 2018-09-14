a16z Podcast: What’s at the Core of the Latest Apple Announcement?

In this hallway conversation episode of the a16z Podcast, Benedict Evans and Steven Sinofsky discuss Apple’s September 2018 keynote event and share their thoughts on the new innovations — and lessons — that really matter, from battery life to camera to chips under the hood. Where are we now with something that’s gone from being a toy to a phone to fashion item and has just pivoted to a health monitor that can literally save lives? How closely aligned is health to the overall value proposition of Apple? And what are some of the characteristics of how Apple innovates as a company as a whole — from components and building blocks to how it all comes together?