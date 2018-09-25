a16z Podcast: New Upstarts in an Old Industry

When Michael Ovitz founded the Creative Artists Agency, he turned a number of the entertainment industry’s well entrenched traditions on their head. The origin story of a16z is not at all dissimilar — and not by coincidence.

In this episode, Ovitz and a16z co-founder Ben Horowitz talk with Hanne Tidnam about Ovitz’ just-released book, Who is Michael Ovitz? — how CAA transformed the power equation in Hollywood, from the history of the entertainment business from the days of vaudeville and the Jack Warners and William Foxes to Jurassic Park; to how both founders differentiated their firms as the new kid on the block and the strategies that guided them, including culture, negotiation and more.