a16z Podcast: New Upstarts in an Old Industry

with Ben Horowitz, Michael Ovitz, and Hanne Tidnam

When Michael Ovitz founded the Creative Artists Agency, he turned a number of the entertainment industry’s well entrenched traditions on their head. The origin story of a16z is not at all dissimilar — and not by coincidence.

In this episode, Ovitz and a16z co-founder Ben Horowitz talk with Hanne Tidnam about Ovitz’ just-released book, Who is Michael Ovitz? — how CAA transformed the power equation in Hollywood, from the history of the entertainment business from the days of vaudeville and the Jack Warners and William Foxes to Jurassic Park; to how both founders differentiated their firms as the new kid on the block and the strategies that guided them, including culture, negotiation and more.

September 25, 2018

Related Stories

Related Stories