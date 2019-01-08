a16z Podcast: What’s Next for Marketplace Startups (Hint: Services)

with Li Jin and Frank Chen

The past and future of marketplace startups — where are we? Ever since eBay popularized an internet meeting place for buyers and sellers of, well, just about everything, we’ve been waiting for 100 other at-scale marketplaces for everything else, including services.

So in this hallway-style episode of the a16z Podcast (originally recorded as a video) Li Jin — co-author with Andrew Chen of this post — chats with a16z Deal & Research team operating partner about why there aren’t 100 thriving marketplaces for services yet… And what’s changing to make this next wave of marketplace startups super exciting.

January 8, 2019

