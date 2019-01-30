a16z Podcast: Stories and Lessons in Enterprise Sales

What does it actually take to win at enterprise sales? In this episode, Mark Leslie, former CEO and chairman and founding team member of Veritas Software, and a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a16z general partner Peter Levine — who worked together at Veritas — share stories from the field all about sales and entrepreneurship in the enterprise.

The wide-ranging conversation covers everything from what makes a good salesperson, to how to actually close that deal, to how to build a company that best incentivizes your sales reps. This episode is based on an event held at Andreessen Horowitz for veterans participating in the BreakLine education and hiring program for shifting veterans into careers in the tech industry.