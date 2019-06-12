Apollo GraphQL

If you’re an app developer working today, you’ve likely heard of a query language syntax called GraphQL. Often touted for improving the developer experience with APIs, GraphQL is also part of a more fundamental shift taking place in app development. And this is where Apollo — the company behind the most widespread implementation of GraphQL — comes in.

GraphQL and Apollo’s platform represent the emergence of an essential new part of the modern computing stack: the data graph. This new layer will fundamentally help development teams accelerate the development of consistent and high-quality apps for all platforms while getting a map, for the first time, of all their data and how it is used.

In 2012, when we first invested in Meteor (the company that created Apollo), it was pretty clear that the team was onto something very special. From the beginning, their goal was to help development teams build apps faster. Their Meteor framework was designed to take all the complexity out of building apps that spanned multiple clients while dealing with the idiosyncrasies of the backend servers. Meteor became popular with app developers, becoming one of the top 10 most starred projects on Github.

But at the height of Meteor’s popularity, Geoff Schmidt (CEO), Matt DeBergalis (CTO), and the team saw an even bigger opportunity and made the bold decision to build a new product, Apollo. By combining Meteor’s technology with a newly developed query language syntax called GraphQL, they created the world’s first data graph platform that a company could adopt on top of their existing databases and microservices.

Apollo’s Data Graph Platform lets app developers combine all of the services, databases, and APIs inside their company into a single connected marketplace called a data graph. App developers can then easily draw on them in any combination to power their customer experiences. The data graph bridges the divide between rapid client-side development and an increasingly complex set of APIs and services on the server-side.

This means that the front-end teams can focus on building functionality for users, without spending a lot of time trying to figure out which API or service has the data they need. With this map of the data through Apollo, development teams now have faster development time, consistent security, and easier integration with internal or external partners.

Apollo is now on a strong trajectory both in terms of the open source developer community and within large organizations that are building apps, whether for mobile, IoT, the web, and beyond. Apollo recently surpassed one million client downloads in a single week!

Already, Apollo has an order of magnitude more open source downloads than the next most popular alternative, and enterprises like Airbnb, Expedia, SurveyMonkey, Audi, and more are adopting the platform as the middleware for their backend services and data.

From here, the team will invest in building out the organization — particularly engineering, sales, and marketing — to continue its work toward achieving its mission of bringing every app developer a data graph.

Since the day we met them, Geoff and Matt have never wavered from their true north: helping app developers help the world. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Apollo and are honored to be part of this new $22MM round of funding. It has been quite a journey, and we look forward to watching companies and developers around the world build the best experiences for their users with the Apollo platform.

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments and certain publicly traded cryptocurrencies/ digital assets for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.