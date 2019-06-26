a16z Podcast: Damage-free Genome Editing — What’s Next in CRISPR

Two recent scientific journal papers show what’s possible when CRISPR moves from cutting DNA tool to a full-fledged platform — expanding its toolkit for medicine across R&D, therapeutics, and diagnostics:

“Transposon-encoded CRISPR-Cas systems direct RNA-guided DNA integration” in Nature — by Sanne Klompe, Phuc Vo, Tyler Halpin-Healy, and Samuel Sternberg (of Columbia University)

“RNA-guided DNA insertion with CRISPR-associated transposases” in Science — by Jonathan Strecker, Alim Ladha, Zachary Gardner, Jonathan Schmid-burgk, Kira Makarova, Eugene Koonin, and Feng Zhang (of the Broad Institute)

What do these two papers — both about techniques for getting rid of the need to cut the genome to edit it — make possible going forward, given the ongoing shift of biology becoming more like engineering? Where are we in the wave of the genome engineering “developer community” building on top of CRISPR with a constantly growing suite of programmable functionalities? a16z bio general partner Jorge Conde and bio deal team partner Andy Tran chat with Hanne Tidnam about these trends — and these two papers — in this short internal hallway-style conversation, part of our new a16z Journal Club series.

