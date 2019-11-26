a16z Podcast: How We Podcast

“Hi everyone, welcome to the a16z Podcast…” … and welcome to our 500th episode, where, for the first time, we reveal behind-the-scenes details and the backstory of how we built this show, and the broader editorial operation. [You can also listen to episode 499, with head of marketing Margit Wennmachers, on building the a16z brand, here.]

We’ve talked a lot about the podcasting industry, and even done podcasts about podcasting, so for this special episode, editor-in-chief and showrunner Sonal Chokshi reveals the how, what, and why in conversation with a16z general partner (and guest-host for this special episode) podcasting fan Connie Chan. We also answer some frequently asked questions that we often get (and recently got via Twitter), such as:

how we program podcasts

what’s the process, from ideas to publishing

do we edit them and how!

do guests prep, do we have a script

technical stack

…and much more. In fact, much of the conversation goes beyond the a16z Podcast and towards Sonal’s broader principles of ‘editorial content marketing’, which hopefully helps those thinking about their own content operations and podcasts, too. Including where podcasting may be going.

Finally, we share some unexpected moments, and lessons learned along the way; our positions on “tics”, swear-words, and talking too fast; failed experiments, and new directions. But most importantly, we share some of the people behind the scenes who help make the a16z Podcast what it was, is, and can be… with thanks most of all to *you*, our wonderful fans!