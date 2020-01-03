We are excited to announce our investment in Loft, which in a little more than one year has gone from a PowerPoint presentation to one of the fastest growing real estate companies we’ve ever seen.

First, some context. I’ve long talked about the colossal inefficiencies of the US housing market, with $100B of residential real estate commissions that consumers (on both buy and sell side) pay for a terrible experience. But it turns out that the experience is far worse, and thus the opportunity perhaps even bigger, in many other parts of the world.

São Paulo, one of the largest cities on earth, sports some interesting facts about residential real estate:

There is no broker exclusivity, so if you hire a broker to sell your house, he/she will not show it to other brokers, because *they* will try to have you hire them to also sell your house. Whoever brings the buyer gets the commission.

There is a very small fix-and-flip market in Brazil. Why is this important? In the US, a dilapidated house on a nice lot will sell quickly, because somebody will fix it up and sell it. Location, location, location, right? But there needs to be financing for this arbitrage (or as I see it, liquidity) — in the US, there’s a nearly $100B fix-and-flip financing market (which yielded our investment in PeerStreet). In Brazil, it’s virtually non-existent, so old houses sit on the market much longer because there is much less arbitrage to fix this problem.

Compounding that problem, many buyers want newer/refurbished homes, but don’t know what homes would cost to renovate, so avoid older housing stock. A seller might make some improvements that a buyer doesn’t want, further creating waste (this happens in the US as well).

There is no central listing exchange, or what in the US we call the MLS (multiple listings service). In the US, things like Opendoor are exciting because by aggregating proprietary supply they can potentially build a transactional MLS. But in Brazil, there isn’t even a non-transactional MLS!

There is a *lot* of vertical housing stock. Why is this important? It makes automated valuation models (AVMs) much easier to run, so a well-tuned buyer of homes can programmatically buy, refurbish (more cookie cutter than Picasso homes), and sell.

The net result is that homes sit on the market far longer because of a lack of information and capital.

Enter Loft. We were excited to lead their Series A in July of 2018, even more excited to co-lead their Series B, and now further increase our ownership in their Series C. They are building a transactional marketplace for the biggest asset class in the world, starting in the biggest market in Latin America, on a time horizon that makes it hard to believe it’s been less than a year since the PowerPoint. They buy homes, fix them (often according to formulaic specifications provided by active buyers), and sell them — what is now known as “i-buying,” with the vision of turning this into a transactional marketplace.

We are thrilled to partner with the founders, Mate and Florian, and the 400+ person strong team down there.

Vamos!

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.