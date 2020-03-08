Novel Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Disease Resources & Readings

Editor’s note: This is a list of selected resources on the novel coronavirus (formerly known as as 2019 n-CoV, now known as SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19 disease. The list spans everything from official sources and data trackers to Twitter accounts and background readings on terminology. ~Sonal
official sources
CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department)
- cases in the U.S.
- information for businesses, schools, and communities
- travel FAQs
- information for laboratories
WHO (World Health Organization)
- situation reports (now posted daily)
trackers & data sites
Worldometer
[who they are]
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Johns Hopkins CSSE
Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
(see also: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu)
New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/coronavirus-us-cases.html
GenBank sequences
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/genbank/sars-cov-2-seqs/
coronavirus dashboard
summary data at a glance that pulls from official sources [built by highschooler]
https://ncov2019.live/data
state/local resources
both of these are from the states with first and early cases of community spread:
Washington State Department of Public Health
https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus
California Department of Public Health
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR20-013.aspx
hubs from medical journals
JAMA
Journal of the American Medical Association
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/pages/coronavirus-alert
Lancet
https://www.thelancet.com/coronavirus
Elsevier
(publisher of The Lancet among several other journals)
https://www.elsevier.com/connect/coronavirus-information-center
NEJM
New England Journal of Medicine
https://www.nejm.org/coronavirus
Nature
Nature Publishing Group
https://www.nature.com/subjects/sars-virus
company plans & remote working strategies
these are from companies sharing their own plans and strategies, culled here without including our own recommendations:
proactive steps for employers to take
Cooley (law firm)
https://www.cooley.com/news/insight/2020/2020-03-06-proactive-steps-for-employers-to-take-in-coronavirus-covid19-outbreak
adapting the way we work when offices need to close
Slack on Slack
https://slackhq.com/managing-remote-work-in-slack
planning and response
Coinbase blog on Medium [from a Google doc first shared by CEO]
https://blog.coinbase.com/coinbase-planning-and-response-to-covid-2019-d0cb3379bc3e
sharing our remote first processes, tools, and guidelines
Super Evil Megacorp
https://www.superevilmegacorp.com/blog/2020/3/4/sharing-our-remote-first-processes-tools-and-guidelines-for-fellow-corona-dodgers
effects on business, etc.
global supply chains, retail:
- COVID-19 supply chain update (FDA)
- “All the ways China’s coronavirus outbreak is affecting tech” (Verge)
- “Retailers feel impact of coronavirus on non-US suppliers” (Berkeley Research Group)
- Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index or PMI (as reported by SCMP)
- on oil prices, OPEC deal, etc. (CNBC)
- U.S. CPG consumption, mask hoarding (Statista)
- SARS’ effect on Alibaba in 2003 (Digital Commerce 360)
- “How coronavirus will affect the global supply chain” (JHU)
- “Coronavirus is proving we need more resilient supply chains” (HBR)
- “Coronavirus will reveal hidden vulnerabilities in complex global supply chains” (Brookings)
- “Prepare your supply chain for coronavirus” (HBR)
travel business:
- Airlines hit hard (NYT)
- Measures and impact on cruise industry (Ship Technology)
- New measures being considered on cruising and COVID-19 (Maritime Executive)
sports:
not included above: fiscal/ market reports
Twitter accounts
editor’s picks: these are some of the high signal-to-noise accounts (with links to backgrounds for more information about credentials, affiliations/funding sources, etc.)
@helenbranswell – Helen Branswell
@mlipsitch – Marc Lipsitch
@trvb – Trevor Bedford
@kakape – Kai Kupferschmidt
@cmyeaton – Caitlin Rivers
@k_g_andersen – Kristian Andersen
@florian_krammer – Florian Krammer
@angie_rasmussen – Angela Rasmussen
@rozeggo – Rosalind Eggo
@uwvirology – University of Washington Department of Virology
@maiamajdar – Maia Majumdar
@scottgottliebmd – Scott Gottlieb
@ameshaa – Amesh Adalja
additional background readings
ongoing/ regularly updated reading list (“what’s new”) on genomics aspects
CDC Public Health Genomics and Precision Health Knowledge Base
understanding R0: what it does and doesn’t tell us
Ed Yong, The Atlantic, January 28, 2020
“The deceptively simple number sparking coronavirus fears”
understanding definitions of pandemics, etc.
Helen Branswell (with additional reporting by Andrew Joseph), STAT, February 12, 2020
“Understanding pandemics: What they mean, don’t mean, and what comes next with the coronavirus”
annual report on global preparedness for health emergencies
Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, WHO, September 19, 2019
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf
We’ve also been covering the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 disease on our news show, 16 Minutes (in January and February), here.
Thanks to Jorge Conde, Nate Chang, and Julie Yoo for their contributions to some of the above list as well.
