Novel Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Disease Resources & Readings

Editor’s note: This is a list of selected resources on the novel coronavirus (formerly known as as 2019 n-CoV, now known as SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19 disease. The list spans everything from official sources and data trackers to Twitter accounts and background readings on terminology. ~Sonal

official sources

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department)

WHO (World Health Organization)

situation reports (now posted daily)

trackers & data sites

Worldometer

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Johns Hopkins CSSE

Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University

https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6

(see also: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu)

New York Times

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/coronavirus-us-cases.html

GenBank sequences

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/genbank/sars-cov-2-seqs/

coronavirus dashboard

summary data at a glance that pulls from official sources [built by highschooler]

https://ncov2019.live/data

state/local resources

both of these are from the states with first and early cases of community spread:

Washington State Department of Public Health

https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus

California Department of Public Health

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR20-013.aspx

hubs from medical journals

JAMA

Journal of the American Medical Association

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/pages/coronavirus-alert

Lancet

https://www.thelancet.com/coronavirus

Elsevier

(publisher of The Lancet among several other journals)

https://www.elsevier.com/connect/coronavirus-information-center

NEJM

New England Journal of Medicine

https://www.nejm.org/coronavirus

Nature

Nature Publishing Group

https://www.nature.com/subjects/sars-virus

company plans & remote working strategies

these are from companies sharing their own plans and strategies, culled here without including our own recommendations:

proactive steps for employers to take

Cooley (law firm)

https://www.cooley.com/news/insight/2020/2020-03-06-proactive-steps-for-employers-to-take-in-coronavirus-covid19-outbreak

adapting the way we work when offices need to close

Slack on Slack

https://slackhq.com/managing-remote-work-in-slack

planning and response

Coinbase blog on Medium [from a Google doc first shared by CEO]

https://blog.coinbase.com/coinbase-planning-and-response-to-covid-2019-d0cb3379bc3e

sharing our remote first processes, tools, and guidelines

Super Evil Megacorp

https://www.superevilmegacorp.com/blog/2020/3/4/sharing-our-remote-first-processes-tools-and-guidelines-for-fellow-corona-dodgers

effects on business, etc.

global supply chains, retail:

travel business:

sports:

Twitter accounts

editor’s picks: these are some of the high signal-to-noise accounts (with links to backgrounds for more information about credentials, affiliations/funding sources, etc.)

@helenbranswell – Helen Branswell

@mlipsitch – Marc Lipsitch

@trvb – Trevor Bedford

@kakape – Kai Kupferschmidt

@cmyeaton – Caitlin Rivers

@k_g_andersen – Kristian Andersen

@florian_krammer – Florian Krammer

@angie_rasmussen – Angela Rasmussen

@rozeggo – Rosalind Eggo

@uwvirology – University of Washington Department of Virology

@maiamajdar – Maia Majumdar

@scottgottliebmd – Scott Gottlieb

@ameshaa – Amesh Adalja

additional background readings

ongoing/ regularly updated reading list (“what’s new”) on genomics aspects

CDC Public Health Genomics and Precision Health Knowledge Base

understanding R0: what it does and doesn’t tell us

Ed Yong, The Atlantic, January 28, 2020

“The deceptively simple number sparking coronavirus fears”

understanding definitions of pandemics, etc.

Helen Branswell (with additional reporting by Andrew Joseph), STAT, February 12, 2020

“Understanding pandemics: What they mean, don’t mean, and what comes next with the coronavirus”

annual report on global preparedness for health emergencies

Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, WHO, September 19, 2019

https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf

We’ve also been covering the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 disease on our news show, 16 Minutes (in January and February), here.

Thanks to Jorge Conde, Nate Chang, and Julie Yoo for their contributions to some of the above list as well.

