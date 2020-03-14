a16z Podcast: How Crypto Startup School Went Remote

On February 21, Andreessen Horowitz kicked off its very first Crypto Startup School, with 45 students from around the U.S. and three countries gathering to learn how to build crypto projects. But just two weeks into the seven-week course, community spread of the coronavirus meant the school had to go remote — not just for the health and safety of everyone involved but for others too, given the recommendations around social distancing and the importance of flattening the curve.

A16z marketing partner Kim Milosevich and Jesse Walden, former founder of Mediachain who’s helping lead our Crypto Startup School effort, talk about virtual learning and collaboration in a new, uncharted world.