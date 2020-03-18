When Medicine Goes Virtual

We’re at a moment where we are now seeing medicine go virtual faster, and at a scale that it has never done before. In this conversation, a16z bio general partners Vijay Pande and Julie Yoo, who come from the worlds of bio, technology and care delivery, talk with a16z’s Hanne Tidnam all about what exactly virtual care and “telemedicine” is… and what it isn’t; what it works well for, what doesn’t (yet), and where there’s potential; and finally, the current pain points (including regulation)—and what we’ll learn from this current moment for the next generation of virtual medicine tools.