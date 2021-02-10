Investing in Labster

The way schools teach and students learn has not changed much since the broad introduction of formal schooling in the late 1800s, despite the fact that most developed countries spend around 5-6% of their GDP on education.

Sure, over the years we have introduced new tools to students like calculators, overhead projectors (if you’re feeling nostalgic from your school days, eBay has a whole section dedicated to “old overhead projectors”), and of course computers.

And now, the public health pandemic has exposed everyone to “Zoom education.”

But fundamentally these changes are largely incremental, not dissimilar from what we typically see at the early stages of technological change. For example, early websites in the 90s were simply static representations of text and images that had historically been in physical print now moved to an online medium; early movies were largely viewed as a modest improvement from physical photographs, without the intricate storytelling and special effects that later transformed the entertainment medium.

This is the common story of technological change – initially take what worked before and simply move it to a new delivery vehicle; in time, rethink every aspect of what the technology entails to deliver a wholly new (and captivating) experience.

And this is where we are today with education: akin to the early days of static websites, but on the cusp of reimagining how to embrace technology to radically transform how people learn, not only in developed countries but across the globe.

Today’s students are still just as likely to sit in the back row and detach from learning as they were in the 1960s, 1980s, or 2000s. Engaging low and middle-performing students, whether they sit in the back row of a physical classroom or hide behind a black box in a Zoom class, has long been the holy grail for educators who want to make an impact.

That is why we are so excited to announce our investment in Labster, a company that is leading the education transformation with its virtual laboratory simulations. Founded by Mads Bonde and Michael Bodekaer in 2012, Labster combines storytelling with an immersive 3D universe to help students across the globe learn science through virtual experimentation.

Today, students around the world benefit from being able to learn science in Labster’s virtual world, combining advanced techniques from game development with learning psychology and virtualization of labs. This allows millions of students to access high quality education previously unreachable, because physical access to quality lab environments is lacking for many. And instead of reading a textbook or watching a lecture, students will participate in immersive, case-based missions such as analyzing samples for life signs on Mars, solving a murder mystery with DNA analysis, and even identifying a new virus.

So, Labster does what we expect of technological innovation – to vastly improve the efficiency and outcomes relative to existing educational alternatives while expanding the reach of a high quality, first-class educational experience to students who are otherwise deprived of this opportunity. It’s a great business that also will do great things.

No doubt we are still early days in seeing the full transformation of education – software has not fully “eaten” education – but we are excited to work with the Labster team and its existing investors on what will prove to be an amazing journey.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.