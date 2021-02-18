Investing in Census

The new world of business growth, not just enterprise growth, has been optimized, fine-tuned, and is driven by data, tremendous amounts of data. The enterprise go-to-market funnel used to be: marketing makes leads, leads turn into opportunities and sales gets engaged, customer buys, customer uses product. Today, thanks to that tremendous amount of data, the funnel has changed. Marketing is almost entirely focused on getting prospective customers to start using the product, and then executing on marketing campaigns directed at existing users to drive an upgrade funnel through a bottom-up self-serve sales motion. After the initial sale, a post-sales customer success team will engage customers smartly on renewing, teaching how to best use a product, or engaging on upgrading to get new features.

The stack of tools to collect and store data has been maturing for some time. Companies use products like Stripe, Mixpanel, Fivetran, dbt, and Databricks to generate, collect, load, transform, and store mountains of information on user behavior, application performance, feature interactions, and much more. Most of the tools to date have been focused on generating and storing the data. Later, data scientists analyze and generate reports from that data in an ad hoc, offline way to inform product decisions, marketing programs, etc. But connecting the data to actual production business systems to make the analytics actionable has been missing, until now.

Census allows teams to unify data from different sources, synchronize it, and most importantly, tie it to critical business systems so that data can instantly be actionable. Census is how companies who aspire to be data-driven actually become driven by data!

This holy grail of making data actionable by tying it into the critical business systems that power a company – turning the data warehouse into a “central nervous system” for the business – is what’s driving incredible growth at some of the most important startups in Silicon Valley, including Canva, Drizly, Figma, Notion, Loom, Clearbit, and many more. These companies represent the vanguard of the new models for engaging customers – where a great product is tied with a great customer experience – powered by Census.

I met Boris and his team more than two years ago, soon after I joined Andreessen Horowitz, and leading their seed round was my very first investment after joining the firm. Backing a repeat team of fantastic entrepreneurs with a great idea in a category near and dear to my heart was a no-brainer. At the time, Census was somewhere between vision and prototype. The Census team has come a long way since then solving a real problem, going after a huge opportunity, and assembling a rapidly-growing list of fantastic customers. I’m incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished since we first invested, and today they announced their Series A led by Sequoia Capital, along with us, of course, which you can read about on the Census blog here.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.