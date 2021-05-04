Investing in Headway

While we’ve long known that access to mental healthcare pales in comparison to physical healthcare coverage, the COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted this gap. Despite the increase in prevalence of mental health needs, access to mental health coverage has failed to keep pace. In the U.S., fewer than half of people with mental health illnesses receive any treatment or counseling, with even more pronounced racial disparities in access to care.

There are a number of reasons for this, including a lack of education around mental health services and the perceived stigma associated with mental health. But in reality, the most cited reason for people not accessing mental healthcare is because of a lack of financial access. That can be directly correlated to the fact that only about 30% of mental health professionals accept insurance.

Why is that? It’s overly complex, not to mention a timesuck, for most solo practitioners to process claims with insurance providers. And that doesn’t even take into account impacts on their business while waiting on cash reimbursements, at reimbursement rates that have failed to keep pace with the rising costs of delivering care. Given the ballooning demand for accessible, affordable, and quality mental healthcare, it’s clear that there needs to be a technology that solves these challenges for providers so they can expand access.

Enter Headway – which is doing just that. Headway has created a software platform that seamlessly connects the most important stakeholders in the mental health ecosystem – patients, therapists, and insurance companies. Headway’s platform makes it easy and free for therapists to accept insurance coverage by offering full claims management support, payments, and scheduling. Headway also elevates the patient experience by giving patients the ability to search for therapists who best fit their needs, book appointments directly online, and get visibility into the costs they will be responsible for as part of their treatment. Since its launch in 2019, Headway has enabled over 3,000 mental health professionals to accept insurance and has powered over 300,000 therapy appointments.

When we first met the team last year, we were struck both by the business model – to focus first on the provider to expand the supply of therapists in a given market – and by the expansive vision of the founding team. Andrew Adams – with whom I have spent more hours on Zoom with these past four months than anyone I can recall – references consistently as insanely smart, aggressive (in a good way!), and yet introspective and an avid learner.

Today, we are very excited to announce that we are leading the company’s Series B financing, alongside continued support from Accel, Thrive, and Google Ventures. While the company is operating in eleven states as of today – Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington – the proceeds of this financing will be used in large part to help them expand their geographic footprint across the rest of the country and thus put a major dent in the poor state of access to mental health coverage. I’m honored to be joining the company’s board and am thrilled to be partnering with the Headway team to finally make mental healthcare accessible and affordable to everyone.

* * *

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.