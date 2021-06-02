Investing in Jeeves

Pre-pandemic, it was increasingly common for tech companies to have employees and operations in more than one country. Post pandemic, it’s almost guaranteed. The benefits of distributed workforces are obvious: access to talent, direct access to customers and partners in more markets, faster. This is especially true in Latin America where entrepreneurship is exploding.

While a multi-country talent and customer strategy help companies scale faster — it creates the corresponding complexity for finance teams. Very quickly a company will find that they need to pay for expenses in multiple countries, multiple currencies, using many different payment rails (credit cards for local expenses, the local bank-to-bank rails for larger transfers, wires for international money transfer, etc.). It’s not just making the payments that is challenging — they then all need to be reconciled on the backend, a process that takes weeks after each month-end to close the books. It’s slow and prone to error. Why has this problem persisted? The answer, of course, lies under the hood.

Every country has their own:

Bank transfer system (e.g., ACH in the US, SPEI in Mexico, CIP and now PIX in Brazil, etc.)

Rules around who can issue a credit card (e.g., in Mexico and Brazil you can get your own BIN and be a principal member of Visa or Mastercard, in Canada & the US you need a banking partner)

Approved payment processors

Currencies (obviously)

Bank accounts

Many countries lack an elegant solution for “just” that country. For example, in Mexico and Brazil, it’s a challenge to get a corporate credit card and still difficult to do payouts despite the presence of real-time payments.

The flow generally looks like this:

Now imagine you have operations in more than one country! You require seamless integration and orchestration between payment methods not only within each country, but across countries as well. Enter Jeeves.

For one of Jeeves’ early customers: the team is based in Mexico, Brazil, and Spain with customers across Latin America. Their employees in three countries need to pay for expenses; the company itself has expenses in those three countries, as well as expenses for multiple software providers in the US (e.g., AWS). With Jeeves, they are able to use one provider to handle card, bank to bank transfers and FX in every country they operate with fast and accurate reconciliation on the backend.

The pent up demand is evident. The team quickly amassed a waiting list of over 5000 companies while still unannounced across their core markets: Mexico, Colombia, and Canada, with Brazil and Chile coming soon.

The founders of Jeeves, Dileep Thazhmon and Sherwin Gandhi, are uniquely positioned to take on this global opportunity. Dileep was previously co-founder and COO of Jeeng (formerly known as PowerInbox) where he built and scaled all operations and sales. Sherwin adds financial and regulatory expertise from his time at high growth companies like AppNexus and Viagogo. We were impressed from day one by the velocity at which this team executes.

As part of this funding round we are also delighted to welcome a world class group of angels, such as: David Velez (CEO Nubank), Carlos Garcia (CEO Kavak), Sebastian Mejia (Founder Rappi), Daniel Vogel (CEO Bitso), William Hockey (Cofounder Plaid), Courtney McColgan (CEO Runa), John Kim (Sendbird CEO), Ricardo Weder (Justo CEO) and Florian Hagenbuch (Loft CEO) to take part in the Jeeves journey.

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. ("a16z") personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.