On behalf of the entire a16z team, I am thrilled to welcome David Haber as our newest general partner. I am equally thrilled to say he will be based in New York City, our first full-time GP in Manhattan. As software continues to eat more and more of traditional finance, we are incredibly bullish on this particular region and talent pool as the epicenter of crypto and fintech innovation. New York has long been the financial capital of the world, and there’s no question it will be the fintech capital, too.

David has had a remarkable career. He joined Spark in the early days, finding (amongst other hits!) a little itty bitty company named Plaid, with a clearly articulated thesis (back in 2013) around where fintech was going. He then started a small and mid-sized business (SMB) lending company named Bond Street, where we actually first met when he pitched our firm — and I left the meeting incredibly impressed with his knowledge and passion for the space. Bond Street was acquired by Goldman Sachs, where David subsequently worked in strategy, helping Goldman Sachs remake itself as a technology company.

It’s rare to find an established investor, entrepreneur, and executive in one, much less one so deeply rooted in the NYC ecosystem. Only rarely, if ever, do I encounter a fintech entrepreneur who does not know David. We are excited to have him at the firm to help mentor and invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs as more and more areas of finance get eaten by software.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.