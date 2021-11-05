Investing in Core Loop

Massively multiplayer online games (MMOs) were some of the earliest social networks. In the late 1990s, MMOs like Ultima Online and EverQuest hosted hundreds of thousands of players who adventured together in 3D virtual worlds. Blizzard’s MMO World of Warcraft would eventually grow to become one of the most popular games of all time, reaching 12 million subscribers in 2010 and becoming a cultural icon globally.

Long before the emergence of web3, MMOs also provided early evidence that players valued ownership of digital assets and would trade them with one another for real money. Browser-based MMO RuneScape launched in 2001 with free trading between players and developed a vibrant virtual economy around player-vs-player combat where victors could claim their opponents’ items and sell them for real money. The space MMO Eve Online also featured robust player trading around in-game assets and a currency called PLEX which represents 30 days of subscription time.

Core Loop is a new game studio innovating at the intersection of the MMO genre and web3. Core Loop is building a modern cross-platform MMO with a blockchain-based virtual economy, playable across PC and mobile devices. The team is innovating in many different areas — including designing an AI-directed, dynamic world that evolves based on the actions of the community. And in a nod to Eve and RuneScape, the game’s economy will be player-driven with the ability for participants to truly own the assets they craft/earn, and to potentially make a living in the game long-term.

We first met founders Vincenzo Alagna and Dan Chao nearly 2 years ago and bonded over our shared love of MMOs and community-driven games. They are uniquely well-suited for this project — Vincenzo was CTO and President of Machine Zone, where he oversaw multi-billion dollar franchises such as Game of War and Mobile Strike. Dan was the lead game designer at Funzio (acquired by GREE) and launched one of the first NFT strategy games called CryptoAssault. The two have known each other for almost a decade, and together epitomize the convergence of games, social, and web3.

Vincenzo and Dan have impressed us with their execution and hustle, developing an impressive early prototype of their game and growing the team to over 15 talented developers, pulled from many of the top studios in the industry. Today, I’m thrilled to announce that Andreessen Horowitz is leading the Series A for Core Loop and will be supporting them closely through both the a16z games and crypto teams.

We believe the next generation of MMOs will combine the best of social and systems design from traditional MMOs, with web3 powered virtual economies built on true ownership and the ability for players to earn a living in the game. Core Loop is leading the way and we couldn’t be more excited to work together. Check out their Discord for early access to the game!

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.