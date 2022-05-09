Investing in Irreverent Labs

It just so happened that on the first afternoon I met the Irreverent Labs team, I was having a pretty miserable day. I had way too many calls scheduled, and due to a set of unusual circumstances, I was working out of a hotel bathroom.

I was also unclear on what exactly they were building, as the team had been very secretive ahead of the call. Some sort of chicken game? Sounded weird. I did not have high expectations.

I could not have been more wrong. Fifteen minutes into the call, my mood had completely turned, and I was laughing hard. Rahul and David managed to convey in a short window that they were a serious, capable team, and also that they had an incredible sense of humor and no qualms about baking it into the product. In other words, they take their fun very seriously.

The ability to thoroughly delight users in a ridiculous and unexpected way is a lost art, and one that the aptly-named Irreverent Labs captures in spades. As it did with me, their quirky sense of humor has really struck a nerve with the community at large, as seen in their thriving Discord.

We’ve loved to see the energy of that community, which isn’t just chatting: it’s also building. In crypto, lore is an incredibly important part of building a community. It mostly comes down to storytelling, and an audience that is engaged enough to extend the original storyline further than what was originally put forth by the core team. It’s a defining characteristic of the richest, most engaging forms of media, which can now be powered by web3 rails. Irreverent Labs’ mission is to reinvent how games are played and built, using advanced ML models and a series of mini games that live in a persistent world, rather than a single monolithic game.

Irreverent Labs’ Mecha Fight Club is a universe full of compelling, interconnected stories, and iconic, beautiful 3D art. The premise is outlandish: robotic roosters and hens battle it out in a hilarious combat sport that is part MMA, part Tamagotchi, part Gundam Wing, part Mortal Kombat, with a twist of humor from Family Guy, Monty Python and South Park. Every character in the game is an individually unique, artificially intelligent non-player-character (NPC) that exists on Solana as an NFT.

For all its lighthearted fun, Irreverent Labs is a deep technology company building advanced tech on top of a futuristic mecha-cockfighting game. The software they’re building is unique, and combined with the web3 economy they plan to launch in the coming months, will allow all kinds of creators, from artists to musicians to engineers, to play a role in further developing the game and storyline. We couldn’t be more excited to lead Irreverent Labs’ Series A.

See you in the Cocktagon!

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.