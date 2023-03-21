Investing in CCP Games

Years before the first blockchain was created, the sci-fi space MMO EVE Online proved out many of the core principles that define web3 today. This is why we are excited to be partnering with CCP on a new project set in the EVE Universe.
Context on EVE Online
Released in 2003 by Icelandic developer CCP Games, EVE Online is a persistent virtual world in which items ranging from drones to massive dreadnoughts are made by players and freely tradable in an open economy. In contrast to scripted games, EVE is a giant sandbox where players determine the narrative, self-organizing into corporations (“guilds”) with their own progression, politics, and incentives.
Since 2018, 50 million EVE players have manufactured over 276 billion items and engaged in some of the biggest and most expensive wars in games history (ex. the Guinness World Record-holding M2-XFE battle where 3k+ spaceships worth over $378k were destroyed). And on top of this economy, the EVE community has built a rich ecosystem of third-party tools and apps supported by an API, showing that there is great interest among players to participate and collaborate in building virtual universes.
Principles of Web3 Gaming
We believe the next generation of web3 games will share these same principles: built from the ground up to merge proven gameplay with open economies, player-driven social systems, and composability. CCP has long led the way, and that’s why we’re excited to announce that a16z is leading the seed round in CCP’s new game. This new AAA title will combine CCP’s 25 years of game design experience with the latest in blockchain technology to enable a new frontier in player agency and autonomy, and will also be set within the EVE Universe.
Collaborating with CCP
The CCP team is uniquely qualified for this endeavor. Over the last year, we’ve spent a lot of time with CEO Hilmar Pétursson and came away impressed with his thoughtful approach to web3, his experience running CCP through multiple business cycles, and his pragmatism as a veteran entrepreneur and studio leader. Hilmar has been on the bleeding edge of blockchain gaming since 2017 – long before crypto was mainstream – and has continued to bring mainstream recognition to the opportunity, speaking at forums as distinguished as the Nobel Prize Week. To lead this new title, he has assembled an independent team of world-class experts from CCP including director Sæmundur Hermannsson. Through many meetings, late-night conversations and meals , we’ve gotten to know the CCP team well, and even celebrated as one with the player community at EVE Fanfest in Reykjavik. The team has already made great progress in product development and we’ve been very impressed by the playtests thus far.
Together, we share the belief that player ownership and governance within an open platform can be a key source of fun that serves to amplify great gameplay and captivating game design.
Congrats to the CCP Games team – we at a16z couldn’t be more excited to join this journey with you to build the next generation of virtual worlds.
The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the current or enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.
This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.
Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.