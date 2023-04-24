Investing in Radiant

Most people don’t know that nuclear energy — a clean, carbon-free energy source — accounts for 20% of electricity in the United States and over half of its carbon-free electricity. However, while large nuclear reactors are often (erroneously) villainized — and face extraordinarily high regulatory hurdles and long timelines — less attention has been paid to how nuclear fission can produce reliable, abundant, clean energy in places outside of the standard grid. There are many locations around the world where the utility electrical supply is insufficient, unreliable, or non-existent – such as microgrids, military sites, and more.

Enter Radiant Industries. Radiant is building portable 1-megawatt nuclear reactors, the size of a shipping container, that can reliably produce power for 20 years. Their portable design makes it possible to produce energy wherever it’s needed, without grid infrastructure. And their use of TRISO fuel cores and helium cooling ensures the reactors are safe and resilient.

The benefit isn’t just clean, reliable power, it unlocks the ability to retire a global reliance on diesel generators and the extraordinarily expensive, dangerous, and complex network of logistics that keeps diesel generators around the world fueled and operational.

This is an incredibly ambitious challenge. To meet it, Radiant will have to become the first new commercial reactor design to perform a fueled test in over 50 years, a critical step on their path to getting reactor design approval.

If any group of people can execute on a groundbreaking new technology in this space, it’s cofounders Doug Bernauer and Bob Urberger, and the rest of the Radiant team. They have experience conceiving of, designing, and delivering on new hardware technologies, amassed from their combined time at SpaceX, McMaster-Carr, and various U.S. national laboratories and research centers. And, they understand the important roles that environment and culture play in making the seemingly impossible possible. We believe this team and approach will pioneer and deliver on a new era of nuclear energy in the critically important market segment of microreactors. Radiant prides themselves on being “anti-stealth” with their designs and plans, and you can learn more on their website.

We are honored to partner with Radiant and lead their Series B round. We started the American Dynamism practice to invest in companies with exceptional founders tackling most pressing problems facing our country and the broader world. Small, modular, and portable nuclear reactors have the potential to usher in an era of energy abundance and reliability, and we are excited by the mission of the Radiant team to make this a reality. It’s a long journey, and one we’re excited to be a part of.

* * *

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.