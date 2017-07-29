a16z Video: When Machine Learning Becomes AI

watch time: 4 minutes

Even among experts, the terms “machine learning” and “AI” can mean very different things. But what is machine learning, really? And when does machine learning truly become artificial intelligence? a16z General Partner Vijay Pande breaks it all down in this short animated video, including practical implications… like determining whether or not someone has cancer.

