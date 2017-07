watch time: 4 minutes

a16z General Partner Chris Dixon walks us through why the next big thing in technology often starts off looking like a toy, illustrating the core idea behind Clay Christensen’s landmark work, The Innovator’s Dilemma. So what are the key factors in determining whether something is truly transformative — like the phone, the internet — or IS just a toy?

