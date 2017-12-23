a16z Podcast: Trends in Cryptocurrencies

The internet, believe it or not, was just the beginning. Yes, it’s spawned an incredible number of uses (some unexpected), from marketplaces and commerce to publishing and social networks… but that’s all been built with old models of funding and coordination. Now, as we enter a new phase of blockchain-enabled innovation — decentralized, distributed, crowdfunded — we’re finally bringing capitalism to open source: Smart people can come together in new ways, to build new things.

In this discussion from a16z’s 2017 Summit, Juan Benet, founder and CEO at Protocol Labs; founder and CEO Olaf-Carlson Wee of Polychain Capital; and a16z General Partner Chris Dixon talk about how that changes everything — from aligning incentives among different stakeholders to deciding what new things get built in the first place. This session covers the latest trends in crypto, going beyond the buzz around ICOs to the and the golden age of protocols.