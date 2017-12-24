a16z Podcast: Fintech for the People

New fintech companies are democratizing access to financial services in different and profound ways: whether that’s no longer waiting two weeks for a paycheck, making the service of food stamps more efficient, or enabling anyone with a smartphone in developing countries to create small businesses. But what these also all also have in common — besides a more inclusive approach to finance — is in some way fundamentally changing the way our financial system has worked.

Moderated by Angela Strange, this conversation (recorded at a16z’s Summit in 2017) includes CEO of Propel Jimmy Chen, CEO of Branch Matt Flannery, and CEO of Earnin’ Ram Palaniappan to talk about how financial innovation can come in unexpected ways from unexpected places — and what this means for the future of financial services as well as established players.