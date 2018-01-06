online communities

a16z Podcast: Community and Culture, Online
with Alex Le, Michael Temkin, Geoffrey Woo, and Chris Dixon

We’re so used to thinking of “community” as our friends, families, and neighbors. But what a community is, and who it is made of, has changed thanks to the internet, and without our noticing it. What happens when online communities — really, new subcultures — form primarily around interests, not just personal relationships?

Featuring VP of Product at Reddit Alex Le, CEO of Rabbit Michael Temkin, and CEO and co-founder of HVMN Geoffrey Woo — in conversation with a16z general partner Chris Dixon — this episode of the a16z Podcast is based on a discussion that took place at a16z’s annual Summit in November 2017. As communities of strangers and activities connect online and offline in new and different ways, what else changes?

