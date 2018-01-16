food

a16z Podcast: Reinventing Food
with Bryan Crowley, David Lee, Ooshma Garg, and James Rogers

It’s surprising that how (and what) we eat has actually changed very little over the ages, despite how much we’ve advanced as a species. Now, however — driven by globalization, environmental factors, and other considerations — the way we move, taste, and make our food is moving forward too.

From countering the limits of seasonality and global transport to re-thinking our species’ dependence on meat to optimizing nutrition to distilling the essence of taste, this discussion with Bryan Crowley, President of Soylent;  Ooshma Garg, founder and CEO of Gobble;  David Lee, COO and CFO of Impossible Foods ; and James Rogers, cofounder and CEO of Apeel Sciences — and moderated by a16z Partner Kim Milosevich — is all about the future of food… including how we define what “food”really is.

