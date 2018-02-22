a16z Podcast: The Self-Flying Camera

Now that we’ve finally reached the age of the truly autonomous commercial small drone — and in this case, a self-flying camera — what happens when you take the pilot out of the loop? And what becomes possible that wasn’t possible before? That’s what this episode of the a16z Podcast covers, with Adam Bry, co-founder and CEO of Skydio, and a16z general partner Chris Dixon, in conversation with Hanne Tidnam.

Beginning with the evolution of the technology that got us here and then going deep under the hood into the tech that makes this possible from propellers to perception, the conversation also covers what it’s like to use a drone that follows you around seamlessly; how autonomous drones are different from autonomous cars; and finally, how our relationship and interactions with computers of all kinds will change as they become increasingly powered by AI.