a16z Podcast: The Case Against Education, From Signaling to Rainbow’s End

Signaling — not learning — can explain why education pays in the labor market, and why we shouldn’t invest in it, argues Bryan Caplan, economics professor at George Mason University and author of the book The Case Against Education: Why the Education System is a Waste of Time and Money. But is it really… “a waste of time and money”? Doesn’t (higher) education have other benefits at least, like learning to learn or sorting personality traits at least or helping developing economies even?

And isn’t it interesting that all the people (not just Caplan, but many in Silicon Valley and others) who argue against education are, ahem, in fact credentialed themselves? This episode of the a16z Podcast, co-hosted by Marc Andreessen with Sonal Chokshi, takes on the “cynical idealist” take on education to discuss the cynical (problems, realities) — and idealist (implications, solutions) — no matter one’s politics… And finally, where does tech (and even a bit of sci-fi) come in??