a16z Podcast: Earned Secrets with Ben Horowitz

What does it really take to start a startup (or work at one)? In this episode of the a16z Podcast — based on a Q&A with Ben Horowitz as part of an event hosted by a16z’s Technical Talent and People Practices team for a16z portfolio company summer interns 2018 — Ben shares quick thoughts and advice geared towards those early in their tech careers.

The conversation covers everything from how to know what kind of company to join early (or when to strike out on one’s own); the major platform shifts we should anticipate going forward; and founding (as well as exit) stories, like Microsoft’s acquisition of Github. What was the moral of that story for him, and for the industry?… this short a16z Bytes episode shares a glimpse into (some of) those “earned secrets”.