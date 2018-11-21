a16z Podcast: The IQ and EQ of Robots

We’re just now beginning to truly see the the first ‘real’ robots enter the home, from Roombas to toys to companions to… well, much more. How are humans beginning to forge relationships with these robotic devices (/entities!) — and how will those relationships develop? What do we learn as we begin to forge relationships and interact with robotic toys like Cosmo and Vector — about robots, and about ourselves? And what do these learnings teach us about the possibility of adding a “personality wrapper” to new technologies?

In this episode of the a16z Podcast, CEO and cofounder of Anki Boris Sofman, and Research Professor of Computer Science at CMU Dave Touretsky, discuss with a16z’s Hanne Tidnam where we are in the human-robotic future, the history of robotics that has brought us here, and the next big breakthroughs — in hardware, software, perception, navigation, and manipulation — that will bring in the next waves of innovation for robots.