a16z Podcast: On Marrying Entertainment and Technology

In this episode of the a16z Podcast, based on a discussion that took place at our annual a16z Summit, Marc Andreessen interviews Jeffrey Katzenberg — formerly CEO and co-founder of DreamWorks SKG (and chairman of Walt Disney Studios during some of its biggest hits), now co-founder of tech holding company WndrCo — and Meg Whitman — former President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and now CEO of Quibi (“quick bites”), focused on short-form mobile video.

Both Katzenberg and Whitman have known each other for years, but they resided in two different worlds — entertainment and software — which are now merging, not only through their current venture but more broadly, given fundamental shifts in the entertainment and media landscape. In this conversation, Andreessen probes them on where Hollywood comes in (or doesn’t); the intersection of software and new media, including how content creation changes as platforms evolve; and what’s next for entertainment. Along they also touch on their unique working relationship, and leadership lessons learned…