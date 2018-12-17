Building Crypto, from Vision to Reality

Where are we, really, right now — in terms of what we can/ can’t do with crypto today? And what will it take to get from vision to mainstream reality? This episode of the a16z Podcast covers all this and more. It’s based on a conversation that took place between Coinbase CEO and cofounder Brian Armstrong and a16z crypto general partner Chris Dixon, interviewed by a16z editor in chief Sonal Chokshi, at our at our annual Summit in November 2018foll — owing a series of presentations that covered everything from early adoption, myths, and need for crypto; to crypto as seen through the lens of trust; to key terms and concepts that enable entirely new use cases.

But what are the missing pieces needed to get us there? Is crypto is too much like a religion… how does one build a company, culture, community in such an intense environment? Where does the history of open source come in? And finally, what are some of the most interesting applications and trends in the space?