a16z Podcast: The Infrastructure of Total Health

Bernard J. Tyson is the chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, a $73 billion non-profit health organization that provides healthcare and coverage with more than 22,000 physicians caring for more than 12.2 million members across 9 states.

In this conversion with a16z cofounder and General Partner Ben Horowitz, Tyson discusses his thoughts on the state of healthcare today and where it might be going; how an end-to-end healthcare system like Kaisers works in terms of assuming risk, responsibilities, maximizing value and lifetime care over a “head in the bed”; and the impact of (and challenges within) technology in healthcare today. How does one strike a balance between affordability, quality, and lifetime care? Between innovation and addressing immediate needs?