a16z Podcast: How the Internet Happened

In his book (and podcast), Brian McCullough chronicles the history and evolution of the internet — from college kids in a basement and the dot-com boom, to the applications built on top of it and the entrepreneurs behind them.
General partner Chris Dixon chats with McCullough about How the Internet Happened — and more broadly, about how tech adoption and innovation happens.
The content provided here is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase any investment solution or a recommendation to buy or sell a security; nor it is to be taken as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. In fact, none of the information in this or other content on a16zcrypto.com should be relied on in any manner as advice. Please see https://a16zcrypto.com/disclosures/ for further information.