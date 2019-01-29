a16z Podcast: Finding Go-to-Market Fit in the Enterprise

For consumer companies, often when the holy grail of product-market fit is achieved, the company takes off — magic happens, growth unlocks. Enterprise B2B companies face a different challenge. Sometimes despite achieving product-market fit (and knowing when you’ve achieved it) and winning your first cohorts of renewing customers, growth remains a challenge. Industry analyst maps are riddled with the logos of enterprise B2B companies who built outstanding products, won outstanding initial sets of customers — and then ultimately failed to scale.

In this episode, Bob Tinker, author of the book Survival to Thrival and founding CEO of MobileIron, and Peter Levine, a16z General Partner, talk with a16z’s Hanne Tidnam all about how to find the right go-to-market fit for the enterprise start up. How do founders avoid that moment of reckoning after product market fit but before growth? When should an enterprise start up accelerate sales investments? (Goldilocks problem: not too early and not too late!), and pick the right sales team and go-to-market model for their product and their customers? And if you’re stuck in that moment where growth stalls, what are the right tools to get out of it? What are the important metrics to know both where you are, and when you’re out of the woods?