What’s Next for Education Startups (Part II)

Continuing our series on what’s next for education startups, in this a16z hallway conversation General Partner Connie Chan talks with deal and research team operating partner Frank Chen about apps and services she’s seen in China — Peilian, Taobao University, LingoChamp, and others — that might inspire entrepreneurs here building lifelong learning services. These Chinese apps are taking full advantage of the mobile form factor, experimenting with non-advertising revenue models, using machine learning to turbo-charge teachers in lower cost geographies, and much more.