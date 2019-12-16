The Journey from 0 to 1, from Mosaic to Netscape

As part of a new series where we will share select a16z partner appearances on other podcasts with our audience here, this episode is cross-posted from the new show Starting Greatness — featuring interviews with startup builders before they were successful — hosted by Mike Maples junior.

In the conversation, a16z co-founder Marc Andreessen shares some rare, behind-the-scenes details of his story from 0 to 1 — from the University of Illinois and Mosaic to Netscape — and along the journey, really, to product-market fit…