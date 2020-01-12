16 Minutes on the News #19: Regulating AI; Negative Interest Rates

with Frank Chen, Alex Rampell, and Sonal Chokshi

In this 19th episode of our news show, where we cover recent headlines from our vantage point in tech, we cover the following news items (in conversation with Sonal Chokshi):

  • recent moves to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) software including the White House’s recent guidance (and op-ed from the U.S. CTO) on AI in general, as well as limits to exports of specific AI software that went into effect this week — with operating partner Frank Chen (whose talk was cited in an earlier White House report);
  • recent activity on the topic of negative interest rates as well as quantitative easing, given recent remarks (and paper) from former chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke — with general partner Alex Rampell, who covers all things fintech.
January 12, 2020

