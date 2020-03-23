The a16z WFH Podcast: Remote Work and Our New Reality

In the latest WFH episode of the a16z Podcast — recorded all remotely, of course — a16z general partners Connie Chan in consumer and David Ulevitch in enterprise discuss with Lauren Murrow the swift rise of remote work and virtual networking amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For many streaming and virtual collaboration tools, the line between professional and social use is already blurring, whether that’s Zoom lunches, FaceTime piano lessons, or Discord lectures. This wide-ranging conversation covers the platforms powering our newly homebound workforce (and student body); creative use cases for video conferencing and streaming (from online education to virtual therapy); and whether remote work will become the new normal.