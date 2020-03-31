The Hustlers’s Guide to Suing the Man

This is the next cycle (Q1 2020) of Hustlin’ Tech, a podcast series (from the a16z Podcast) about technology platforms that create opportunities for people. Recorded right before the coronavirus pandemic, these next 3 episodes touch on many things that are top of mind right now: from the profession of nursing and taking care of the elderly and the professionalization of caregivers; to fighting bureaucracy to get money back (and to now get help delaying utility bills and rent payments that are eligible for an extension or waiver of late fees due to the coronavirus crisis).

Episode #6, “The Hustler’s Guide to Suing the Man” features:

Joshua Browder, CEO and founder of DoNotPay, the world’s first “robot lawyer” which helps people automatically fight bureaucracy to get money back, whether parking tickets or hidden bank fees; find other hidden money or cancel free trials; sue others or go to small claims court — and now also helps people delay utility bills and rent payments that are eligible for an extension or waiver of late fees due to the coronavirus crisis.

Makiri Duckett, a small business owner who currently operates an adult on-demand delivery service (and therefore gets frequent parking tickets) and is a power user of the platform;

…both interviewed by Ben Horowitz and Shaka Senghor.

You can find the first cycle of this series (Q4 2019) — including more about the what and the why — here.