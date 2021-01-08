The New Tech Stack for Virtual-First Care

by Julie Yoo

It’s Time to Heal is a special package about engineering the future of bio and healthcare. See more at: https://a16z.com/time-to-heal/.

The next generation of digital health companies needs a new operating system… and providing that new tech stack is a large and rapidly growing opportunity. In this video, a16z General Partner Julie Yoo describes the new tech stack coming online for virtual-first digital health companies: the capabilities they’ll need (from back office to clinical to front office), go-to-market motions, and what characteristics will make for success.

January 8, 2021

