The New Tech Stack for Virtual-First Care

The next generation of digital health companies needs a new operating system… and providing that new tech stack is a large and rapidly growing opportunity. In this video, a16z General Partner Julie Yoo describes the new tech stack coming online for virtual-first digital health companies: the capabilities they’ll need (from back office to clinical to front office), go-to-market motions, and what characteristics will make for success.

