Investing in Mem

I was supposed to do something last week. If I’m lucky, I’ll remember what it was. If I’m really lucky, I’ll remember the context around it. But counting on luck isn’t a strategy, and organizing all the information in our work lives is incredibly challenging. Sure, there are task managers, but that’s not where I keep my notes. Sure, there are note takers, but that’s not where I keep my tasks. And none of the current set of tools allow me to collaborate with my colleagues the way I want.

On an individual level, what I really want is an intelligent assistant that surfaces the information I need, where and when I need it (like J.A.R.V.I.S. from Iron Man). On a team level, I want Collective intelligence, the ability to create a mind meld with my colleagues so they can use the information I have, and vice versa. I want to easily add information to a central location, have it be editable, searchable, and for that to happen blazingly fast. Most importantly, I want to be able to surface search results across all of the applications I use, with information at my fingertips.

As it happens, there’s a small team working on building exactly this type of knowledge graph, and it’s called Mem.ai. This 2 minute video describes this new productivity concept.

Mem’s mission is to shatter silos by connecting the world’s information, starting with the information that individuals capture. Moving past the convenient but insufficient world of files and folders, Mem has built an associative knowledge graph that powers your life and your team. Mem uses powerful developer primitives, such as keyboard shortcuts and command lines, so that users can easily write notes as fast as they can type, seamlessly integrate and link them, and search and recall knowledge in Mem, from any application. This is a holy grail of information storage and retrieval. But Mem isn’t just a knowledge graph — it’s also an action graph that applies workflow and automation on top of the information you capture. One that allows you to not just know, but also do. It’s an incredibly powerful paradigm.

We made a seed investment in Mem last year, and they’ve announced it today on TechCrunch. The two founders, Kevin Moody (Stanford CS 2017 and former Google product manager) & Dennis Xu (Stanford CS 2017 and former Yelp product manager) are not only technical, but also deep-thinking product people through and through. When we first met them, beyond their product and technical chops, we were also impressed by their ability to articulate a long-term vision, build a working version of Mem quickly, and then connect the dots of how this vision could come together over time. Pace of execution is one of the most important ingredients for success in a startup, and Mem has it in spades.

We’re thrilled to partner with Kevin and Dennis on their journey to build an iconic software company. Mem is just getting started, is hiring, and is bringing people off the waitlist as quickly as possible.

* * *

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.