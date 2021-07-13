Investing in Sourcegraph

If software is eating the world, code is swallowing companies whole. Whether living across multiple repositories or within a single monolith, an astonishing amount of code—and its associated languages, systems, and tools—has become a reality at not just scale tech players but at all companies. When you layer increasing expectations for rapid software development over the complexity of Big Code, investing in developer productivity has become table stakes for companies. Developer productivity and satisfaction aren’t nice-to-haves, they’re critical to a company thriving vs. simply surviving.

Enter Sourcegraph, the “Google” of code. And just like how Google’s indexed version of the internet transformed the way we search online, Sourcegraph’s universal code search has revolutionized the way developers work. Developers simply point Sourcegraph at the repositories they work with, stored in any code host, and start searching. Efficient, powerful code search enables a whole host of use cases: accelerated development cycles, making large scale code changes, onboarding to a new codebase, addressing security threats, tracing lineage and root-cause incidents, and more.

In chatting with customers about the significance of universal code search, we heard over and over from developers: “I can’t live without Sourcegraph, but I didn’t know I needed it until I tried it.” In the same way we made do with encyclopedias before Google search existed, developers settled (and too often continue to settle) on limiting search to whatever their local integrated development environments (“IDE”) could handle, relying on screenshots to share code snippets, or sitting side-by-side to walk through complex code logic. When the pandemic accelerated the shift to a new way of working, the simmering demand for a tool like Sourcegraph boiled over and necessitated a better way for developers to build and collaborate.

The ability to focus developer’s mental calories on the highest and best use of time and collaborate by sharing and tracing code quickly via Sourcegraph has led to viral growth. While many engineering orgs are already using Sourcegraph wall-to-wall, what stood out even more to us was the organic developer love. In many cases, a single developer or team became the spark that led to Sourcegraph becoming the de facto standard for development across the entire organization. In the new era of enterprise sales, product led developer advocacy combined with a well-timed, top down sale is the most powerful way to grow.

Behind Sourcegraph is exactly the right team to create the next transformational company in developer tools. Quinn and Beyang are brilliant, mission-driven, open-minded, and relentless. They have the kind of grit we can only hope for in the best founders and we’ve seen evidence of that in every single meeting we’ve had with them over the years. After all, the best dev tools aren’t built in a day—Quinn and Beyang have been at it since 2013, fueled by their conviction that they could build the tool they needed as developers and by the mission that code search should be as universal as Google Search.

Today, some of the most advanced companies in the world are Sourcegraph customers—from large scale players like Amazon, Uber, and Lyft to the fastest growing companies like TripActions, Plaid, and Toast. But Big Code is not just a Big Company problem or even a high tech company problem. In an era where software has become the company’s interface to its customer, every company is becoming a tech company, and Big Code is driving massive complexity everywhere, which means having Sourcegraph in every developer’s toolbox is more important than ever. And we’re only in the early innings of adoption, for the next chapter of its story, I’m thrilled that Andreessen Horowitz’s Growth Fund is leading Sourcegraph’s Series D with the mission of bringing universal code search to every developer.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.