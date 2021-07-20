Investing in Titan

Over the last decade, consumer investing strategies have generally fallen into one of two buckets: either passive investing through ETFs and robos (e.g. Wealthfront, Betterment) or active DIY investing platforms (e.g. Robinhood, eToro). Adoption of these products has mostly fallen along generational lines – baby boomers have been trained to embrace the passive only investing approach, whilst young millennial and Gen Z consumers have enthusiastically embraced active investing. The reasons for this are manifold, but the psychology of American exceptionalism, coupled with a challenging path to financial progress for Gen Z are two of the largest secular trends pushing younger generations towards embracing more risk. Further, young consumers demand easy to navigate, mobile-first interfaces as well as transparency from their banks and financial partners. They want to deeply understand how their money is being invested and participate in the learnings that result from the process. This is a generation for whom “set and forget” investing just isn’t going to cut it, and legacy investment management vehicles provide neither the ease of use nor transparency they are looking for.

This is why we were so excited to meet the founders of Titan. Joe, Clay, and Max have created a new-guard investment platform that brings premier investment management to the everyday investor, rivaling giants like Fidelity. Similar to the mutual fund platforms of the past, Titan has a fleet of open-access actively-managed strategies. However, their sleek app experience is packed with content that enables investors to have an investment experience directly with the end investment managers.

Titan sits at an interesting intersection between passive robo-advisors and active stock-picking, allowing their customers to “ride shotgun” alongside some of the best fund managers in the world, thus achieving the returns and knowledge of stock picking without having to make the decisions themselves.

Importantly Titan’s founders are exactly the kind of people we like to back – Joe, Clay and Max combine deep knowledge of active investment management and technology with a first principles approach to re-imaging this category for the next generation. Their product velocity and strength of investment choices is reflected in the incredible growth to date: Titan is approaching $1B of assets under management and with 6x YoY growth, notably growing throughout periods of market turmoil since launch three years ago.

I’m very excited to announce that we’re leading Titan’s Series B, and that I will be joining the board. With this most recent funding, Titan will continue to scale their team as well as build out their underlying platform and suite of investment products. Next up: Titan is soon to launch the first and only actively-managed cryptocurrency offering in the market, led by Titan’s in-house crypto investing team. We’re particularly excited about this expansion as it solves for a significant unmet need in active investing – the gap between Gen Z’s desire to participate in crypto investing and the knowledge needed to do so.

Those who dismiss the rise of active investing as a bull market phenomena have fundamentally misunderstood the generational shift in consumer preferences that’s underway; every financial product and category is being re-imagined, and active investing is no exception. We believe that Titan represents the future of the $21T US mutual fund industry, and we couldn’t be more grateful to be partnering with this team for the journey.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.