Investing in Hadrian

One theory of American innovation over the last fifty years is that it’s largely a battle between atoms and bits, with bits winning the war and monopolizing progress. This framing is too simple though, because cooperation between atoms and bits has given us Tesla, SpaceX, Samsara, Flexport, Anduril and a host of incredible companies that transform the physical world with software. The better critique of innovation is that financialization causes abstraction from the real problems, as the movement of atoms is often diametrically opposed to a spreadsheet economy that shifts numbers around cells but can’t actually ship a rocket. That we’ve convinced ourselves that creative finance can be a cure-all for real-world problems is a dangerous myth. By now, we should know that you cannot solve real problems without building new things.

This is why the origin story of Hadrian is so powerful, as it is an outright rejection of abstraction in favor of the harder, physical path. Founder Chris Power arrived to this country a few years ago focused on solving advanced manufacturing challenges in America. A student of both history and finance, he saw the opportunity and need that many private equity shops have identified in rolling up machine shops to create greater supply chain efficiencies, particularly in critical infrastructure such as aerospace. The defense industrial base is served by a network of thousands of small machine shops across the country, often run by very talented machinists who have spent a lifetime honing their craft. The average age of a lead machinist in America is now hovering around the mid 50s, and like other skilled trades, the coming retirement of the Boomers is leading to a dangerous labor shortage in an important industry. Beyond even the lack of skilled labor to make critical parts, there’s the thorny question of security and supply chain transparency, which our commercial aerospace industry is desperate to see fixed as it grows in scale and importance.

Chris’s initial attempt at solving this problem was more in line with a well-trodden path from the private equity world: raise a small fund that could work with existing mom-and-pop shops to introduce more efficiencies across factories. But Chris’s realization after talking with hundreds of machine shops and even more machinists is the hard truth we can’t ignore: financial engineering doesn’t solve the core problem of making aerospace and defense parts faster and cheaper. And most importantly, it won’t train a new generation of machinists to produce high-quality parts for a growing critical industry. You need to build automation and solve a complex engineering problem in the physical world to truly shore up the aerospace and defense supply chain. Chris returned capital to his early investors and started building Hadrian, introducing automation to the machining process as well as transparency to its critical customers. Now Hadrian serves three of the largest space customers and will soon serve a host of companies in commercial aerospace and new defense.

When we set out to build the American Dynamism practice, we understood that many of the companies we backed would be singular and simultaneously difficult in mission. Hadrian’s primary mission is an obvious definition of dynamism: shoring up American manufacturing for aerospace and defense industries. Automating and reshoring manufacturing is among the most critical national security issues facing the country, and as we watch the most devastating invasion to hit Europe since WWII, it is clear that deterrence is once again a strategic priority.

But we are equally excited about the secondary mission of the company, one that is less obvious— ensuring that a generation of young people with basic technical skills can learn machining and support their country across Hadrian’s factories. When Chris and I discussed the major question of the decade– “What will it take for Americans to care about decline?”–we agreed that part of the problem is a lack of meaningful work. A lack of seriousness of mission and purpose. Giving young men and women the opportunity to build meaningful skills and take pride in building new things is one of the most important missions technologists can build for. And Hadrian has pulled together a team of the best software engineers, manufacturing operators and machinists from all walks of life, moving from all across the country to join this important mission. That Hadrian has embedded this meaning into the company from day one–pairing machinists and engineers to solve a complex, physical problem– is the most inspiring aspect of the business.

At a16z, we recognize that building in the physical world is hard, but hard things are worth doing and fighting for. We’re honored to support the Hadrian team as they build the future of American manufacturing.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.