Investing in Spruce

In today’s web, the most popular authentication methods rely on centralized identity providers that act as trusted intermediaries. Social login and single sign-on (SSO) are significant improvements over prior methods, but still give control of a person’s online identity to the biggest tech platforms, like Meta and Google. The kinds of data people share — and importantly, the protocols involved in identity and authentication — are controlled by entities whose interests do not always align with the people relying on them.

Because of this control, the pace and direction of innovation in authentication is too reliant on the largest tech platforms. These artificial constraints limit the redefinition and evolution of online identity to better reflect the complex, diverse, and rapidly-shifting nature of identity on the web.

Thankfully, the cryptography at the core of web3 enables authentication without relying on intermediaries, all while maintaining seamless interoperability with web2 and a superior user experience.

Enter Spruce

Spruce is building the full stack of open source tools and interoperability standards necessary to unbundle authentication, and rebuild it from first principles. Thanks to the proliferation of web3 wallets, internet users now have access to cryptographic private keys that can be used both on and off-chain for a wide range of interactions.

First among them is Sign-In with Ethereum (EIP-4361), a collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation and ENS, which is an open standard and new form of authentication that allows users to connect with web2 or web3 applications and control their digital identity directly using their wallet keys (no email address required), instead of through an intermediary.

SpruceID, a toolkit for decentralized identity, and Kepler, self-sovereign storage, set the stage for further innovations that build on people’s access to wallet keys and private data vaults: session keys, capability permission models, secure sharing of trusted data, radical improvements in privacy, decentralized credentialing or reputation, and more. Their product suite is a perfect example of the leap forward we’re seeing in web3. It outpaces any web2 login solution in privacy, security, and programmability without compromising the user experience.

The combination of open source and the removal of trusted intermediaries allows, for the first time, widespread permissionless innovation in authentication. Spruce’s toolkit provides new opportunities for web2 services to reduce login friction and extend the concept of digital identity, and makes it easy for web3 services to expand into the mainstream.

The Team

The Spruce team, co-founded by Wayne Chang and Gregory Rocco, has a rare combination of technical depth and long-term vision — an absolute necessity when reinventing the web’s foundational layers. Wayne and Rocco met at ConsenSys, where they worked on products bringing modern identity standards, like decentralized identifiers and verifiable credentials, to enterprise clients in the context of web3. Wayne has been a chair of W3C’s Verifiable Credentials Working Group since 2020. Their work has focused on using these advancements to bridge web2 and web3, such as allowing web3 wallets to sign human-readable data using a method that is machine-verifiable.

People need greater control over their data, privacy, and security; and builders deserve a rich and powerful foundation to advance authentication and identity. We believe that Wayne and Rocco are uniquely suited to build the software powering the identity layer for the next generation of the web, and we’re excited to join them on this journey.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.